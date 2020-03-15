Art Van free standing Pure Sleep Store inventory is moving to Art Van Furniture showrooms.
Art Van announced that it is consolidating the inventory and associates from its free-standing Art Van Pure Sleep stores into adjacent Art Van Furniture Showrooms.
The company said its reason is to provide customers with a broader selection and enhanced value options.
The consolidation will take place starting on Monday, March 16.
