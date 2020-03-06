As Art Van begins their going-out-of-business sales, many customers are voicing concerns over warranties.
"I think it's disgusting, it's bad business," said Lisa Zupan, an Art Van customer.
While some people are shooting for good deals, others are seeing red and feeling ripped off.
"Bought the warranty with the chair, the whole nine yards," said Zupan. "Then we get the news that Art Van is going out of business."
Zupan said two weeks ago, she helped her elderly mother purchase an $1,800 lift chair at Art Van with a $260 extended warranty.
Since they are closing, she stopped in to get her money back for the warrant, but she said she had no luck.
"It says you can get a refund within 30 days from the warranty if you no longer want it," said Zupan. "So, I came in and I talk to a manager and hey said 'nope, sorry, we're out of business.'"
Business Attorney Craig Fiederlein said this isn't surprising.
"It's possible in Bankruptcy that those warranties go away," said Fiederlein.
While it's still not clear what kind of bankruptcy the owners of Art Van could be filing, Fiederlein said it most likely will not help any customers with their warranties.
He said there are some things consumers can do, but not much.
"They can file claims in the bankruptcy process," said Fiederlein. "If there's a bankruptcy, there's certain consumer protections they can file through the State of Michigan. We have a consumer protection bureau they can file that way."
Zupan said she feels sorry for her mother.
"I feel bad for my mom. That's a lot of money to some elderly people. It's unfortunate," said Zupan.
