Art Van Furniture has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The filing came Sunday night as the home furnishings chain works to liquidate all company-owned stores in Michigan, and several other states.
In a statement, Art Van spokesperson Diane Charles said in part, "Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment.”
All company-owned stores in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and Missouri started their liquidation sales on Friday, March 6. That was just one day after news broke of the chain closing its doors.
That weekend police in Warrant ordered an Art Van Furniture store to close early because of unruly crowds. Click here for more on that.
TV5 has also learned that warranties purchased through Art Van likely won’t be honored.
