The Art Van located on Tittabawassee Road is back open after fire crews responded to an electrical issue at the store.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch paged out initially paged out the incident as a possible structure fire at about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.
The Kochville Fire Chief said there was an electrical issue which was isolated to a breaker that failed.
The fire chief said there were no flames, but there was some smoke on the scene.
Twenty employees were evacuated from the building, but they are now back inside the store.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
The Carrollton Township and Zilwaukee fire departments were also dispatched to assist.
