Art Van has suspended its liquidation sales amid COVID-19 concerns.
The company made the announcement on its website.
The decision is effective immediately. However, in store customer pick-up operations will continue through Sunday, March 22.
"We know customers will have questions regarding customer service policies and many other important topics. Our operational teams are working diligently to finalize and document those details, and we will communicate them to you as soon as possible. We ask for your patience," Art Van said in a message on its website.
At this time, it is unclear if/when liquidation sales will continue.
