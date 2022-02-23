Saginaw's Arthur Hill High School’s head varsity girls’ basketball coach, Jamar Hibbler and junior varsity head coach Lou Johnson, have been suspended. Arthur Hill is accused of having someone other than a student play in a game.
The player in question is not an Arthur Hill student, according to Hibbler.
The player was involved in a fight during the game against Saginaw High School.
Hibbler said, non-student players were allowed on the team because the junior varsity team did not have enough to field a team.
The suspensions are indefinite as an investigation is conducted by the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
