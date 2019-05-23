A Mid-Michigan teen has been awarded more than $1 million in college scholarship offers.
“It was really surprising. I wasn’t expecting it,” said Keaira Hardge, a senior at Arthur Hill High School.
Hardge is at the top of her class.
So far, 26 schools have called. She said most of them offered her full scholarships.
Altogether, Hardge said the offers total about $1.2 million, a number she expects to rise.
“I do have multiple scholarships from the Board of Education that are coming,” Hardge said.
Hardge’s family is very proud of her. She said she’s ready to take the next step.
“I am going to U of M and I want to study film,” Hardge said.
A journey her mother said she can’t wait to witness.
“It’s super amazing. I’m more than proud of her,” said Samantha Merideth, Hardge’s mom.
