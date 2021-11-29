More than two dozen Arthur Hill High School students walked out Monday in protest over what they said is the school's mishandling of a sexual assault case.

"I'm very disappointed in the way the district has been handling the situation and the way that they are sitting here, victim blaming everyone and just kind of trying to push everything under the record,” said Isabella Morales, a junior.

Morales said school security and officials initially weren't letting students leave for the planned walk out.

"Somebody pulled the fire alarm so that's when everyone ran outside and then all the teachers were saying you have to go back inside, and it was just chaotic,” Morales said.

That's what TV5 cameras saw as well, more than a hundred students outside, then some leaving campus.

The couple dozen students here demand change from the district. They said there's a history of victim blaming from the administration.

Saginaw Police said they are not investigating because a school investigation found the encounter between two students to be consensual and neither party wants to file a police report.

In a previous statement from Saginaw Public Schools, Superintendent Ramont Roberts said the district is aware of the alleged incident and both students have been suspended pending investigation, which is normal procedure.

"You cannot sit there and tell someone that they put themselves in a situation which they would never even have thought that someone could have done that to them, especially if they were friends or they were close,” said Arizona Stanley, a sophomore.

She said she's friends with one of the students involved.

"As soon as she came forward, they victim blamed her and told her that she did something for him to do that to her. Which she was not even in the way of that, she was in a female locker room,” Stanley said.

Stanley said survivors need a safe space at the school.