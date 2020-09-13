The Midland Center for the Arts wasn’t immune to the disorderly year.
“Our typical work at the Midland Center for the Arts has completely changed,” said Josh Holliday, public relations manager.
The center is typically full of life, now it’s just an empty building.
“We’re unable at this point to have events inside just because of a lot of damage that happened with the flood,” Holliday said.
Because of flooding and COVID-19, the auditorium will remain empty like for now.
But the center says that’s not stopping them from bringing live entertainment to friends and neighbors.
“[We’re] hosting several outdoor activities. Every Thursday we have Uncorked, it’s live music, you can get some hors devours and some drinks.”
As the weather gets cooler outdoor events may not be sensible, so the Midland Center for the Arts is exploring a new way of entertainment
“So, we’ve now shifted what we’re doing and are now moving into a virtual experience and launching a streaming service called Virtual Pass,” he said.
The idea to go virtual came to fruition in order to bring the center’s best straight to your living room.
“The virtual pass offers multiple offerings for people to experience concert events you’d typically see on our stages,” Holliday said.
He says after the year we’ve all endured and are still living through, the arts are more important than ever before
“The arts are certainly that can help people heal and help people connect, that really plays a huge role for mental health,” Holliday said.
