Cars, cars, and more cars, all lined up for COVID testing, at sometimes understaffed sites.
“Trying to make it work in the elements, keep everybody safe, keep everybody well, and not burn them out has been a challenge,” said Jill Armentrout with Great Lakes Bay Health Centers.
On Nov. 17, at a COVID testing site on Cumberland, the line was more than 50 cars long. It’s been reported that some people have waited up to two hours to get tested.
Another Great Lakes Bay Health Center testing site has long lines too, like one in Bay City last week.
But the centers don’t require a doctor’s note or appointment, like many sites with shorter lines.
“Sometimes you have to think about, do you take the testing to the people? But then again, it’s hard because the demand at the daily sites is so high. So, it’s a real balancing act,” Armentrout told TV5.
But if you plan on getting tested, there are a few mistakes to avoid. First, a negative test doesn’t mean you’re in the clear.
“That negative test is only true at that point in time. You could have been exposed a day before that and not have a positive test until three days later,” explained Dr. Matthew Deibel with Covenant HealthCare.
You can also test too early.
“It takes at least 48 hours, and I would say closer to three days before it’s even possible for the test to be positive. So, really, I recommend people get tested around day three-to-six or so after an exposure,” Deibel recommended.
If you haven’t been exposed and don’t have any symptoms, Deibel suggests not going and overloading another testing site.
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers offers several testing sites where you can get tested with, or without symptoms, and you do not need a doctor’s order.
You can find more information and the locations here.
