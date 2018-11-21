One Mid-Michigan man is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit as he cheers on his favorite team.
Every year Lions super fan Mark Mullins dresses as a pilgrim to watch his team battle on the field.
“My title is the Pilgrim. I’m a hall of fame Lions fan,” Mullins said.
The Fenton resident even tailgates in a hot tub before the games. On Thanksgiving he has been dressing like a pilgrim since 1991.
“I’m gonna dress like a pilgrim, see if I can get on TV,” he said as to why he started doing it.
It worked. Nothing can stop Mullins from dressing as "the Pilgrim" for his team, not even cancer.
“I got diagnosed two and half years ago. I got lucky to have my gallbladder out and they found it,” Mullins said.
He underwent surgery to remove the tumor and had a kidney removed, but the cancer remains.
“I’m on oral chemo medication right now. Fighting the good fight. The kind of kidney cancer I have I may never get rid of. But there’s a good prognosis I could live a few years,” Mullins said.
That is why Mullins is treasuring the fact he and his daughter will get to be on the field for the Lions pregame on Thursday.
“Sharing it with my daughter will make it twice as much fun,” he said.
"The Pilgrim" said he is going to continue fighting. He said he can win against cancer and his team can win too.
“We’re going to the Super Bowl, you just wait. Before I’m gone, we’ll win the Super Bowl,” Mullins said.
The Lions and the Bears kick off at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.
