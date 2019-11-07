State lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow for an 18-month feasibility study of toll roads in Michigan.
If the proposed measure becomes law the Michigan Department of Transportation would hire a private consultant with experience in tolls to look at things like cost of reconstruction, traffic volumes, and forecast revenue.
"We're supportive of the bill," said MDOT spokesperson Ryan Mitchell.
Mitchell says the current level of funding for the state's highways and byways isn't enough.
"We understand that to have increased funding you have to have revenue and tolling is a way to raise revenue," he said.
So, what do motorists think about the possibility of toll roads in Michigan?
"I don't like toll roads. They hold you up too much," one person said.
"Could be beneficial. I mean I’m not sure how, but it could be," another added
"Why not have people help pay for them?” one person said. “You know you go into Illinois and anywhere you're paying on toll roads. So why not coming into Michigan, why don't you pay on them."
"I don't think so,” another person said. “I'm not in favor of that. What if you don't have enough money in your pocket to go through?"
While the debate on how to fix the state's crumbling infrastructure continues Jeff Cranson, another MDOT spokesperson, said the roads are continuing to deteriorate.
He says whether it's tolls, a gas tax, or something else, more funding is desperately needed.
"We know that we've got a problem,” Cranson said. “Were in a deep, deep hole. And we should be looking at all possible solutions."
