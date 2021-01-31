Michigan State University issued an "enhanced physical distancing" directive after a rise in cases.
As some students return to East Lansing for spring semester, MSU has seen a rising in COVID-19 positivity rates.
To help reduce transmission of the virus, they are telling students not to gather with others on or off campus.
Dining halls on campus will be take out and mobile orders only and IM East and West are both closed.
The new directive began at midnight on Sunday and is in effect until Feb 13 at 11:59 p.m.
In October, MSU announced spring semester would continue to be mostly online with about 400 classes offered in person, focusing mostly on classes students need to graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.