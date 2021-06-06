Mid-Michigan residents are hitting the beach to cool down and whether they stay on shore or head into the water, officials want you to stay safe.
The summer heat is sending Michiganders to cool off by the beach, but it's important to come prepared.
"Well we're drinking lots of fluids, I have water for him, I have a whole bag full of water and ice and snacks for he and I, so we're trying to stay cool. I have an umbrella, so he's shaded," said Kelly Warner, Saginaw resident.
"Well we're trying to be in the shade, I brought a big umbrella just in case I need to block myself and we also have some cold refreshments, lemonade and water and we brought our 50 plus sunscreen just in case," said Tammy Gies, Bay City resident.
Residents who want to go out boating, must have life jackets for everyone on board and let someone know where they are going.
"Studies have shown that having a life jacket actively on makes you six to seven times more likely to survive a boating or water accident. And we've seen them save lives on multiple occasions," said Adrian Ledesma, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class.
Before getting in the water, check the conditions.
"Be aware of the different currents that happen in our area, whether they be wind driven waves, whether they be river currents that can carry people, especially people who are not strong swimmers or are already physically exhausted, as well as any sort of rip currents that you may see out on the bay," Ledesma said.
If you find yourself being pulled from shore, swim parallel to the beach and out of the current, not directly against it.
