Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc is now accepting donations for personal protective equipment in midst of COVID-19.
Supplies being accepted include surgical masks, isolation masks, N-95 masks, isolation gowns, surgical gowns, full length plastic face shields, ¾ length plastic face shields and goggles.
The facility said the safety of their patients, care team and the community are their top priority.
Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the main entrance of the hospital.
