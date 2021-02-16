COVID-19 vaccine

Virginia Mason advanced registered nurse practitioner Erin Forsythe loads a syringing with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Amazon Meeting Center in downtown Seattle, Washington, on January 24.

 Grant Hindsley/AFP/Getty Images

The heavy snowfall and slick roads have canceled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Genesee County.

The vaccination clinic at Ascension Genesys Conference and Banquet Center will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Community members who had an appointment on Feb. 16 will be contacted to reschedule.

