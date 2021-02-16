The heavy snowfall and slick roads have canceled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Genesee County.
The vaccination clinic at Ascension Genesys Conference and Banquet Center will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.
Community members who had an appointment on Feb. 16 will be contacted to reschedule.
