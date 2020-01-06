The Ascension hospitals across the state have implemented visitor restrictions to protect patients against the spread of influenza.
Visitors must be 14-years-old or older.
“Children are at the greatest risk of getting and spreading the flu,” Ascension said in a press release.
Visitors should be healthy and not have a fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms.
Patients will only be allowed two visitors at any time.
The hospital is also asking visitors to remember to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before, during and after their visit.
These restrictions remain in effect until further notice at the following hospitals:
Allegan General Hospital
Ascension Borgess Hospital
Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital
Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital
Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery
Ascension Genesys Hospital
Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital
Ascension Providence Hospital
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Ascension River District Hospital
Ascension St. John Hospital
Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital
Ascension St. Joseph Hospital
Ascension Standish Hospital
