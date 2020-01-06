Sick sickness flu generic
The Ascension hospitals across the state have implemented visitor restrictions to protect patients against the spread of influenza.

Visitors must be 14-years-old or older.

“Children are at the greatest risk of getting and spreading the flu,” Ascension said in a press release.

Visitors should be healthy and not have a fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms.

Patients will only be allowed two visitors at any time.

The hospital is also asking visitors to remember to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before, during and after their visit.

These restrictions remain in effect until further notice at the following hospitals:

  • Allegan General Hospital

  • Ascension Borgess Hospital

  • Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital

  • Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital

  • Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital

  • Ascension Providence Hospital

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

  • Ascension River District Hospital

  • Ascension St. John Hospital

  • Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital

  • Ascension St. Joseph Hospital

  • Ascension Standish Hospital

