With an increasing community positivity rate and higher number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, some Ascension hospitals in mid-Michigan have implemented a no visitor policy effective immediately.
Those hospitals include Ascension St. Joseph in Tawas City, Ascension Standish Hospital, and Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw. This was in an effort to protect physicians, staff, patients and the community as COVID-19 continues to spread, Ascension said in a press release.
No visitors are allowed at any Ascension Michigan care sites (excluding physician practices) except:
- One individual is allowed in the Emergency Department, Medical, Surgical, Inpatient Rehabilitation or Intensive Care units who has been appointed to make medical decisions for patients who have been deemed a legally incapacitated individual (guardian) or a support individual for patients for whom a support person has been determined to be essential to the care and safety of the patient
- One support visitor is allowed in Labor and Delivery in addition to a midwife/doula
- One visitor is allowed for outpatient surgery patients - the care team will determine where the visitor is allowed to wait
- One visitor is allowed for outpatient radiology and lab if necessary for patient assistance
- One parent/guardian is allowed for pediatric patients in the Emergency Department or any Pediatric Unit (including PICU, NICU, SCN)
- One parent/guardian is allowed for pediatric surgery patients (21 years and younger)
- One parent/guardian is allowed for pediatric patients at ambulatory care site
Visitors must be at least 18-years-old and not in a high-risk category, like an older adult or individuals with underlying medical conditions. COVID-19 vaccination status does not impact visitation at this current time.
The current visitor guidelines are compliant with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
