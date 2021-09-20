Ascension will be investing $125 million into its health ministries located in Saginaw, Standish, and Tawas City.
This latest investment into the three hospitals was started in May 2018. At that time, $50 million was used for facility renovations and upgrades, advanced imaging technology, and various patient care enhancements.
An $18 million emergency care center expansion at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw is expected to be completed by November.
This investment will support plans to make the following improvements:
- The renovation and expansion of intensive care units and rooms, and private patient rooms throughout Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital
- Upgrades to cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology labs at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital
- Development of a new emergency department waiting area at Ascension Standish Hospital
- Construction of a medical office building at Ascension Standish Hospital for primary and specialty care physician offices, laboratory and rehabilitation services
- Relocation and expansion of obstetrics and the birthing center at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital
- Two new linear accelerators for the radiation oncology services at Ascension St. Mary’s Seton Cancer Institute in Marlette and West Branch
“This exciting news is possible thanks to the dedication and commitment of our associates, physicians and hospital leaders who work hard each and every day to provide compassionate, personalized care,” said Joe Hurshe, chief operating officer for Ascension Michigan. “We are thrilled these enhancements will be coming to fruition and our care teams can continue to be proud of the incredible work and service they provide to the communities we are privileged to serve.”
Ascension plans to share more details and timelines for the projects in the coming weeks.
“I am so overjoyed by this announcement and Ascension’s acknowledgment of the great work performed at our healthcare sites,” said Dr. Stephanie Duggan, regional president and CEO of Ascension Michigan Northern Ministries. “Ascension's ongoing investment and commitment to the northern Michigan ministries is a validation of what we have been working towards. This is all about our patients, they are at the center of everything we do. It’s a testament to our front line caregivers and medical providers who continue to fulfill our Mission of caring for all. We will be here for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.