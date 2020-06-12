Ascension Michigan hospitals recently made updates to their visitor guidelines to align with Governor Whitmer’s revised direction for healthcare facilities.
“Our nation has experienced some challenging times during this pandemic, but we continue to celebrate patient recovery stories everyday,” said Maureen Chadwick, chief nursing officer, Ascension Michigan. “It’s important we all do our part by following CDC guidelines and hospital protocol to protect one another, so more lives are saved.”
The new guidelines put out by the hospital include:
- Patients suspected to have or who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are not allowed visitors.
- All visitors are required to complete a screening for entry.
- Anyone having a temperature of 99.5 degrees F or above will not be allowed entry into our health facilities.
- Visitors are limited to one (1) per patient at any given time.
- Visiting hours may vary, please ask the patient’s care team.
- It is highly recommended that visitors are at least 18 years old and are not in a high-risk health category such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.
- Visitors must wear a mask and practice social distancing while in a patient’s room and any area of the facility.
- As a private healthcare entity, Ascension continues to follow all CDC guidelines, including requiring all visitors, associates and care teams to wear face masks.
- Masking is required throughout the facility - including in patient rooms - to protect our vulnerable patient population and care teams from anyone who is asymptomatic, but who unknowingly may have COVID-19.
- Visitors should stay in the patient room and/or designated area and limit traveling to other areas of the facility.
- Visitors should wash their hands and use hand sanitizer before and after their visit
The visitor guidelines pertain to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, Ascension Standish Hospital in Standish and Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
