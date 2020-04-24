Even though hospitals are focused on caring for COVID-19 patients, Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital is reminding everyone it is still prepared for other emergencies.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, stroke as well as any other injuries or illnesses can still go to the emergency room.
Ascension said those who need emergency care should not delay their treatment.
“We are seeing a concerning drop in the number of people coming in for serious non-COVID-related issues,” said Steve McLean, MD, Ascension St. Mary’s Emergency Medicine Physician. “Staying home, ignoring the symptoms and suffering out of fear of COVID-19 is a risk people shouldn’t take with their health. Timely treatment is critically important for achieving the best outcomes and lessening the risk of complications. We are prepared and set up to safely treat patients who require emergency care. No patient should delay their care in an emergency.”
Ascension said it can protect patients from potential exposure to COVID-19.
To ensure this, the hospital has separate intake and care areas, waiting room distancing, staff screening, ongoing use of personal protection equipment, as well as safety and sanitization protocols.
Ascension St. Mary’s said it is monitoring guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and adjusting safeguards.
