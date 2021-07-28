Ascension is mandating all of its staff members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The health system said it conducted a thorough analysis as part of the decision and it was ultimately made as a commitment to quality and safety.
“As a healthcare provider and as a Catholic ministry, ensuring we have a culture of safety for our associates, patients and communities is foundational to our work,” the company wrote in a statement.
Ascension said tens of thousands of its staff members have already been vaccinated, but now all workers will be required to get the vaccine regardless if they provide direct patient care or work remotely.
This includes associates employed by subsidiaries and partners, physicians and advanced practice providers, whether employed or independent and volunteers and vendors.
Ascension wants to complete the requirement by Nov. 12, which is aligned with the health system’s influenza vaccine requirement.
In the past, if an employee could not be vaccinated because of a medical condition or strong religious beliefs, Ascension said it would provide a process for requesting an exemption.
