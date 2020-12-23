Exactly one week after the Pfizer vaccine became the first COVID-19 immunization given in Mid-Michigan, a local hospital began administering Moderna's vaccine to frontline medical workers.
Ascension St. Mary's in Saginaw issued its first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 23.
The hospital received 1,900 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 23.
"I was anxious, a little stressed about it, but excited," said Tammy Zehnder, registered nurse.
Zehnder was the first to get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at Ascension St. Mary's.
"It feels like there's an end in sight and we're going to get through this," she said.
One by one, frontline workers - like Kathy Sutto - received their shot and some piece of mind.
"My parents being older and not wanting them to get it and having other underlying conditions and then also me being immunocompromised is the same concept so. Anybody you get around, I just want them to be safe," Sutto said.
Ascension Administrator Stephanie Duggan said it's been a long 10 months dealing with the pandemic.
"My husband is off the hook. All I really wanted for Christmas was the vaccine," Duggan said.
Duggan said now there is light at the end of the tunnel.
"You feel hope. You feel it when you walk through, and you see our staff on the front line getting their vaccines," Duggan said.
Hussain Aboud, who works with COVID-19 patients, also received the vaccine.
"I could not think about a better gift for Christmas than getting the vaccine," Aboud said.
He said he has seen a lot of loss, but now it's time to fight back.
"Today, I mark it as the first step to actually like getting control of this pandemic," Aboud said.
That is why he is encouraging everyone to get the vaccine when they get the chance.
"I can see the suffering and I don't wish it on anyone. And that's the reason I encourage anyone to take that vaccine. It's safe," Aboud said.
Zehnder also hopes everyone will get the vaccine when they get their chance.
"Get vaccinated, keep wearing your mask, wash your hands, and we'll get through this together," Zehnder said.
Ascension locations in Grand Blanc, Standish, and Tawas also received their vaccine on Dec. 23.
