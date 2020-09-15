Ascension Medical Group sports medicine is resuming its Saturday morning clinic for athletes with sports-related injuries.
The clinic will begin on Saturday, Sept. 19, and run until Saturday, Nov. 14.
The clinic will be held at Ascension Medical Group Orthopedics- Towne Centre located at 4701 Towne Centre Rd. Suite 303 in Saginaw Township.
Athletes can walk-in between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
The walk-in clinic is staffed with board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic sports medicine surgeons and specialists who have expertise in sports injury prevention and treatment, concussion management, and musculoskeletal care.
In addition to the Saturday sports clinic, the sports medicine and orthopedics team treats individuals in their office Monday through Friday at 5275 N. Colony Drive in Saginaw.
For more information call 989-799-1350.
