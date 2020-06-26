The invasive Asian tiger mosquito called Aedes albopictus has been identified in Wayne County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
This species was first discovered in Michigan back in 2017.
This mosquito was discovered in an industrial area in Taylor.
The species can transmit viruses such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika to people.
Warming climate trends are supporting the spread of these mosquitoes into the northern regions.
“Although we have not had any illnesses associated with these species of mosquitoes in Michigan, it is important to take precautions since other mosquitoes can spread viruses such as West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis to people,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “We urge Michiganders to take precautions such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors.”
MDHHS says that it’s likely the mosquitoes made their way to Wayne County from commercial products shipped from states where the species is established.
MDHHS says you can protect yourself using the following methods:
- Eliminating sources of standing water such as wading pools, old tires, buckets and containers by dumping water to prevent mosquito eggs from hatching or larvae from developing into biting adults.
- Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors.
- Applying an EPA-registered insect repellent according to label instructions.
- Making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.
