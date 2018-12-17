Road conditions during the morning commute were blamed for several crashes on Monday and had some asking where the salt trucks were.
Jacqueline Brown is a commuter who told TV5 her drive on I-75 and I-675 was and adventure.
"It's been pretty rough. The roads have been pretty icy."
Brown said a thin sheen of ice made the ride to work tricky. She is frustrated because she claims the Michigan Department of Transportation is dropping the ball.
"I never see a salt truck out in the morning, so no I don't think they're doing their job."
TV5 stopped by MDOT and spoke with Gregg Brunner to find out how they were handling the morning road conditions.
"Last night we had somebody out at 11 o'clock. Then at 3 o'clock we actually called in additional force, so we were salting all of our roadways from about three o'clock on and then even more people came in prior to the morning commute this morning."
Brunner, an MDOT spokesperson, stands behind the work his crews performed this morning. He said that pre-treating the roads to reduce ice for the morning was not possible.
"Some of those are based on humidity, dew point, temperature, wind and we kind of evaluate all those leading up to a storm. Unfortunately, yesterday, with the heavy amount of humidity it wouldn't have been the right time to apply material."
Brunner said at the end of the day drivers need to be vigilant about the roads they use to get where they're going.
"You have to remember that it's winter. Again, even though it's posted at 70 MPH, you cannot drive 70 at all times. We ask motorists to do their part to drive diligently as conditions warrant."
Brown said she thinks MDOT just needs to do a better job.
"I'm hoping to see some salt trucks out there, you know, so we have a safe ride to work."
