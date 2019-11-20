The Trumbull Street project in Bay City is one step closer to being completed.
The asphalt work was completed Wednesday afternoon.
The project was delayed for various reasons.
"There were some unavoidable utility conflicts, abandoned pipe that had to be removed, and of course weather delays," the city of Bay City said.
The city said the contractor still needs to paint the lines, core around the manholes and catch basins, and pour concrete in the cored areas.
At this time, it is unclear when Trumbull will reopen.
"The opening date depends on the time it takes for the concrete collars to cure enough to allow traffic to drive over them. Curing can take up to a week after the concrete is poured," the city said.
