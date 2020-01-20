“It feels amazing. I just feel like I’m living out his dream."
Angel Johnson is a student at Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy in Saginaw.
Monday she was on stage at the Saginaw High auditorium reciting a poem she wrote herself. Just one of many performances put on by area youth as part of the Saginaw Act-So program, under the umbrella of the NAACP, to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's legacy.
Johnson told us about the meaning of her poem.
"To unite people,” she said. “To sort of wake people up to some stuff that they may be blind to like injustice, discrimination."
Canika Owen-Robinson organized the program that also featured singing and music.
"It's really important that we give our youth a platform where they're able to let out, to be an outlet, to say what they want to say, to express their gratitude and thank you' to the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr," Owen-Robinson said.
People that showed up said they enjoyed what they saw.
"I thought the stage performance was phenomenal. The kids did a really good job and I was happy to be here," one person said.
"It was amazing. I was happy to see all the youth come out, show their talents. It was very inspiring, and I can't wait to see this next year," another said.
For her part, Johnson looks forward to making sure everyone knows and understands Dr. King's message.
"One of my quotes is to aspire to inspire,” she said. “So I just hope people get inspired by this to do right."
