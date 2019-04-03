An incident in February has landed a Gaylord man in the Otsego County jail on numerous criminal charges.
Michigan State Troopers were called for an assault report at a home on Trunk Lane in Elmira Township back on February 2nd.
Troopers determined that 23-yea- old Robert Rider of Gaylord was the suspect in the assault.
They searched a bag belonging to Rider and said they found 104 grams of white powder along with other drug-related items.
Rider was arrested that day for a probation violation and the white powder was later found to be cocaine and hydrocodone.
The suspect was re-arrested on March 19th on domestic violence and drug possession.
Rider is being held on a $20,000 bond.
