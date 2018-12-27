An Indiana woman accused of attacking a Delta Air Lines crew is moving toward a guilty plea in Detroit federal court.
In a new court filing, Camille Krueger of La Porte, Indiana, is charged with head-butting and spitting on federal officers who were removing her from a Germany-to-Detroit flight last January. The assault charge is filed as a criminal "information," which is negotiated and typically leads to a guilty plea.
A message seeking comment was left for Krueger's attorney Thursday.
The incident started in the air. Investigators say Krueger had to be restrained on a Delta plane after attacking her husband and crew members. She had been drinking wine.
Krueger was secured in her seat for the final 90 minutes. A mask and leg restraints were also placed on her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.