Police at Western Michigan University (WMU) are investigating a sexual assault that happened Saturday afternoon.
According to officials, the assault occurred near the Lawson Ice Arena.
WMU sent an alert to students about the assault on Saturday night letting students know to be cautious.
Officials said there is no suspect information available at this time.
There is no further information at this time.
