A prosecutor has resigned after the attorney general found he had a relationship with a sexual assault victim in a case he handled.
Criminal defense lawyer, Joe Barberi said he was told Monday about the resignation of assistant attorney general Brian Kolodziej.
Barberi represented Ian Elliot, a former Central Michigan university student who pleaded no contest to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to a year in prison.
Kolodziej is accused of having a relationship with one of the victims in Elliot's case.
Kolodziej resigned Friday after the Attorney General’s office learned about his relationship with the victim, Barberi said.
In a press conference Tuesday, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Kolodziej is under a criminal investigation by the Michigan State Police.
(0) comments
