A Mid-Michigan fire chief is getting a second chance at life after having to have lung surgery to save his life.
“He was very excited to take that first breath.He said it was unbelievable” said Pat Lomerson, Frank Hatton’s girlfriend .
Argentine Township’s Assistant Fire Chief Frank Hatton became ill and had to have lung surgery.
Now, there’s a huge relief for Hatton, his department, and his girlfriend as the surgery is over, and Hatton is recovering.
“Oh my God, we were just ecstatic,” Lomerson said.
TV5 first introduced you to Hatton in May during his struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. Pulmonary fibrosis is a condition that causes the lung walls to become damaged and scarred, making it difficult to breath.
“He was declining very fast,” Lomerson said.
The condition can be fatal, and doctors said it would have been for Hatton had he not received the transplant.
Lomerson said they received their life-saving call earlier this month.
“We got the word on June 12 at 2:30 in the afternoon. He went into surgery on the 12th at 11 p.m. and at 5 the next morning they were giving him a double lung transplant. It’s pretty amazing, it happened very quick for him which was wonderful,” Lomerson said.
Hatton has spent 35 years with the fire department, protecting the community and saving lives. Now, he and his family are thankful that this time someone saved his.
“A lot of emotion not just for him but for the family that was being so generous to give us that gift,” Lomerson said.
On Friday, Hatton was moved from the ICU to a regular floor. Lomerson said things are looking up but a full recovery is a long way away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.