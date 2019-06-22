The Serenity Assisted Living building in Thetford Township is a total loss after a fire.
Crews were sent to the scene at about 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 22.
Clio Fire Chief Kerry Paulson said there were 12 people inside the building when the fire broke out, but they were evacuated safely.
Paulson said among the 12 people were two employees who got the 10 other occupants out of the building by the time firefighters arrived.
The fire chief said there were oxygen tanks stored inside the garage which caused about five explosions.
Firefighters are still on the scene putting out hot spots.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
The Thetford Township and Mt. Morris fire departments also responded to the incident.
