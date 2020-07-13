At least 43 cases of COVID-19 have been connected to a large house party in Washtenaw County.
According to Washtenaw County Health Department officials a house party was thrown between July 2 and 3 near Saline.
So far 43 cases of virus have been reported with another 66 people potentially exposed by close contact, not including family members of the people who tested positive, health officers said.
A close contact is anyone who face-to-face contact for more than 15 minutes with someone who tested positive.
Anyone at the party or knows they’ve been exposed is being asked to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms for 14 days.
“This is a very clear example of how quickly this virus spreads and how many people can be impacted in a very short amount of time” says Jimena Loveluck health officer said. “We cannot hope to accomplish our goal of containing COVID-19 and preventing additional cases, hospitalizations and deaths without full community support and cooperation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.