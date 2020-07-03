The Ingham County Health Department confirmed 161 positive COVID-19 cases are linked to an East Lansing bar.
Officials are recommending anyone who visited Harper's Restaurant & Brew Pub between June 12 and June 20 to self-quarantine for 14 days since their visit to the bar.
Of the 161 confirmed cases, 28 are secondary cases. That means they contracted it from someone who contracted it directly from Harper's.
The health department said the cases associated with this outbreak has now spread to 15 counties across the state.
