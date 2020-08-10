At least three people are dead after a rash of drug overdoses in Genesee Township.
Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly said his department was called to three separate addresses within minutes of each other, shortly after midnight on August 2.
At the first location Mullaly said a man passed away. At the second location, a man passed away, and a woman was treated for an overdosed. At the third location, a male and female both overdosed. The chief said two of those that survived have been treated and released.
One woman who was critically ill later passed away, according to Mullaly.
Mullaly said one person was taken into custody for delivery of narcotics causing death but was later released pending toxicology results.
The chief believes the drugs were cocaine and/or heroin, possibly tainted with Fentanyl. He also believes all the victims may have gotten the drugs from the same dealer.
