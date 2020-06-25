The number of COVID-19 cases linked to an East Lansing bar are continuing to climb.
The Ingham County Health Department is reporting at least 51 cases of coronavirus that link back to Harper's Bar in East Lansing.
Two of the 51 cases are secondary transmission, meaning they contracted it from someone who contracted it directly from Harper's.
According to the health department, as far as tracking the outbreak those two cases are still considered linked to Harper's.
