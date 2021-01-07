At least six Michigan residents were arrested after a mob rushed the U.S. Capitol and a curfew was put in place by the city’s mayor.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C., most of those Michigan residents were arrested for curfew violation.
However one resident was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and possession of unregistered ammunition.
Wednesday night dozens of pro-Trump supporters stayed on the streets after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a 6 p.m. curfew in the nation’s capital.
