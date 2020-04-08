Henry Ford Health System is among several hospitals that are inundated with coronavirus patients.
As of Monday morning, April 6, they’ve had more than 3,500 patients test positive and more than 700 are hospitalized.
They’re having a big demand in their ICU where most patients are on ventilators.
“About 30% of these patients are critically ill and in need of intense ICU care, we have committed to convert what would be normal Med surge units into ICUs,” said Bob Riney, Henry Ford Health System’s COO. “We opened up a mini-hospital at Fairlane Medical Center in Dearborn.”
Meanwhile, at least 600 of their staff have also tested positive for the coronavirus.
Henry Ford said beds are tight, but they also have to make sure they have enough staff to care for patients.
“We've postponed non-time-sensitive procedures and surgeries. What this has allowed us to do is have a pool of staff redeployed for other areas where they are highly needed,” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah with Henry Ford. “This is where we are doing triaging and screening.”
Henry Ford also said a shortage of personal protective equipment continues to be a daily battle.
Isolation gowns are their latest need. They’re also getting creative.
“Our staff at the innovation institute have really worked hard to come up with innovative ideas to repurpose and recycle some of the masks we have and to create new models of personal protective equipment be it gowns or other things so we can protect our staff,” Munkarah said.
Henry Ford also responded to the Beaumont CEO’s call for hospitals across the state to accurately share how many COVID-19 patients they have.
Henry Ford said they report theirs every day and it’s important others do the same.
“If we continue to see volume and we hit an additional surge this week or next we are going to have to have awareness on a real time basis of what beds are available anywhere and in particular what ICU beds are available,” Riney said.
