At least one person was taken to the hospital following a crash at E. Holland Avenue and E. Genesee Avenue in Saginaw.
The crash happened at around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.
The City of Saginaw said that due to the crash and the fact that poles and wires are down in the right-of-way on E. Holland, a road closure will be in place until the area is cleaned up.
During that time, the three eastbound lanes of Holland Avenue will be closed to through traffic. All northbound and southbound lanes on East Genesee Avenue will be closed to through traffic.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection.
