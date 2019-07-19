Saginaw Township Police are responding to a roll over crash on State Street.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch said the crash happened at State Street and Lawndale Road.
The intersection is closed while police investigate.
At least one person has been injured in the crash, central dispatch said.
Use cation in the area.
