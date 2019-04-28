Police are investigating what's being described as a multi-person shooting in Bridgeport Township, and we know now at least one person has died.
It happened in the area of Dixie Highway and Nebraska Avenue, and was reported just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 28.
Michigan State Police report the incident happened following a large gathering at the home.
MSP Lt. Jim Lang also reports that when investigators were inside the home, they found a grenade. The bomb squad was called in, and found it was inert, or not capable of exploding.
Michigan State Police investigators were still on scene at 4:30 a.m. Monday.
