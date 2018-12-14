At least one person was hurt in a crash in Saginaw Township.
The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, near the intersection of State Street and Avalon Avenue.
A pickup truck appeared to have crashed into a tree.
One person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.
TV5 is working to learn more information.
