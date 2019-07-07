The Flint Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on the city's north side.
Police were sent to a gas station in the 4000 block of Clio Road at 3:16 a.m. on Sunday, July 7.
Five people were taken to Hurley Medical Center with various injuries by a personal vehicle, police said.
Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said one is in critical condition, two are in serious condition, and two are in good condition.
At this time police do not have a suspect in custody.
Investigators are interviewing victims as they are available to talk.
Police are also looking for eyewitnesses of the shooting.
Anyone with more information on this incident can send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
