At least eight train cars derailed in downtown Kalamazoo about 10:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, several rolling sideways and others just bouncing off the tracks.
Kalamazoo police immediately began cordoning off the area, which was near the intersection of Porter and Kalamazoo avenues, near Bell's Eccentric Cafe.
Authorities also said none of the cargo in the derailed cars was considered hazardous.
Walbridge and Harrison streets, north and south, were closed.
Bob Haskins was in his car on Michigan Avenue waiting for the train to pass when it happened. He had a front-row seat.
"It came to a complete stop and then started pulling forward again," Haskins said of the train. "When they started to pull forward there was loud banging and popping. Right after it popped and jerked, there was a big bang and then a thud and it came to a complete stop."
Haskins said it was loud enough to shake the ground.
After it stopped, he got out of his car, and looking down the tracks he said he could see several boxcars on their sides, and a tanker popped off the tracks.
At least one of the boxcars had rolled into a nearby building.
A lieutenant with the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department said the derailed cars are not on the roadway, so Michigan Avenue should be reopened soon.
