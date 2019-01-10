AT&T is helping customers affected by the government shutdown by giving them flexible payment options.
AT&T does not believe that customer’s utilities should be affected due to the shutdown.
A representative from AT&T said that they are there to help ease the burden of trying to pay bills on-time during the shutdown.
As long as the shutdown is in effect, the customer service team will waive fees, provide extensions, and coordinate with customers on revised payment schedules, according to AT&T.
Consumers who pay their bill at att.com can get started here and DIRECTV customers can go here for instructions on how to take advantage of these flexible payment options.
Business and FirstNET customers should direct inquires to their AT&T billing contact which can be located on the account statement.
