The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is joining the investigation into the fire that destroyed a local church.
The Way, The Truth, and The Life Ministries went up in flames just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb 12.
The church is near the corner of Washington (M-13) and Gilmore.
When firefighters arrived, they saw flames shooting from the steeple.
At one point, the steeple broke away and fell into the road.
One side of the building collapsed. The rest of the structure will be torn down.
No injuries were reported.
ATF agents will be working alongside Michigan State Police to determine the "origin and cause" of the fire.
