The Atherton senior night game vs. Morrice will only allow parents, grandparents, and siblings as spectators because of an incident that happened at the high school Friday afternoon.
Every football player and band member has to provide the names of every specific family member who is attending the game.
“It is unfortunate these measures need to be taken as we honor our seniors on senior night, but to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it is necessary,” said John Ploof, superintendent in a statement.
