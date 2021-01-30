Hundreds of athletes and fans gathered in Lansing on Saturday for the "Let them Play" rally to protest the current pause on winter sports in Michigan.
The group of people from all over Michigan were outside the Capitol Building to advocate for the restarting of sports.
The current epidemic order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services puts contact sports on pause until at least Feb. 21.
Girls and boys basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling are all on hold because of the order.
This is the third "Let them Play" rally held at the capitol in the past six months.
The movement started in August when it was announced fall sports wouldn't start at their regular time because of COVID-19.
A rally was held in August to urge officials to let fall sport athletes play. A second rally was held in December when fall sport playoffs were put on hold because of a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.
In a statement released Monday by the Michigan High School Athletic Association, executive director Mark Uyl said “We are unable to provide specific plans yet as we are still evaluating the best options for delivering a memorable experience for 60,000 athletes involved in Winter contact sports. We will continue asking questions and advocating for all of our schools and athletes as we work toward building our next plans for seasons in basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling. We will be ready with specific timelines as soon as MDHHS clears contact sports to begin full activity."
